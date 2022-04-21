State assisted funeral for Johanne Marange high priest Taguta

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has accorded the late Johanne Marange Apostolic Church high priest, Mutumwa Noah Taguta, a state assisted funeral.

In a statement mourning Taguta’s passing, Mnangagwa said Taguta contributed immenswly to the spiritual and material well being of the country.

Taguta died Tuesday after a long illness.

“In recognition of his contribution to the spiritual and material well-being of our nation, I have directed government to accord the late Mutumwa Noah Taguta a state-assisted funeral,” said Mnangagwa.

“On behalf of government, the people of Zimbabwe and on my own behalf, I wish to express my deep, heartfelt condolences to the Taguta family on this their saddest loss,” Mnangagwa said.

“I know the late departed as a passionate farmer. To that end, he approached government for land, which he proceeded to put to full, productive use, thus contributing to the overall effort towards national food security.

“He did more for his brethren and country; against age-old practices and set traditions, he challenged archaic outlooks to modernize the church until it embraced secular education, modern medical practices and a better, enlightened life for the girl-child in the church.”

Taguta modified the apostolic church into a sub-regional movement, covering southern, east, and central Africa from different cultures and nationalities.