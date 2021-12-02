State Assisted Funeral For Late Business Executive Munatsi

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

LATE Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA) chief executive Douglas Munatsi will receive a state assisted funeral, the government has said.

Munatsi died Monday in a house fire. He was 59.

The late businessman was alone in his penthouse at the upmarket Northfields apartments in Harare when the fire engulfed main bedroom with burns on the hands and legs.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the mysterious fire.

In a statement by the chief secretary in the office of the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda said President Emmerson Mnangagwa had authorised a state assisted funeral for the late businessman.

“The President, Cde. Dr E.D Mnangagwa, has directed that the late Douglas Munatsi who passed on earlier in the week be accorded a state-assisted funeral,” he said.

“The Office of the President and Cabinet will liaise with the bereaved Munatsi family to ensure this directive by His Excellency the President is effected.

“The office continues to stand by the bereaved Munatsi family during this very difficult time.”

Munatsi was a former BankABC CEO before being appointed ZIDA boss by President Mnangagwa two years ago.

According to the police, say they are keen to interview a woman believed to be among the last people to see the prominent banker. The police have also questioned five people in connection with the case.