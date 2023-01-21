State assisted funeral for Mbira Queen Mbuya Stella Chiweshe

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has accorded the late Mbira award winning musician Mbuya Stella Chiweshe a state assisted funeral.

The Mbira artist succumbed to cancer of the brain on Friday at her Kuwadzana home in Harare.

She was 77.

In a statement mourning Chiweshe’s passing, Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga extended their condolences the her family saying she took Zimbabwe’s cultural excellence to the international stage.

“The Acting President, Dr Constantino Dominic Guveya Nyikadzino Chiwenga, after consultation with His Excellency President, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has announced that government has granted the late music icon and Mbira Dzavadzimu player, Mbuya Stella Rambisai Chiweshe, a state-assisted funeral.

“This means all the costs related to her internment will be assumed by the state.

“His Excellency the President, who is on leave, and the Acting President extend their deepest, heartfelt condolences to the entire Chiweshe and Reich families on this, their saddest loss.

“The late musical icon epitomised Zimbabwe’s cultural excellence through the Mbira Dzavadzimu genre which she successfully took to the international stage. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Meanwhile the main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party described Chiweshe’s passing as a loss to the whole nation.

‘The CCC joins Zimbabweans in mourning the sad loss of mbira icon, Mbuya Stella Rambisai Chiweshe who passed away yesterday at 77.

“The nation has lost an artist who took mbira music to the world. She will be greatly missed. May her soul rest in peace,” CCC said in a statement.