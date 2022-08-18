State closes case on CCC abduction trio; ruling set for September

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

PROSECUTORS closed submissions Tuesday in the case against Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists Joanna Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri, with ruling now set for September 9, 2022.

Chimbiri, Mamombe and Netsai Marova were allegedly abducted by State security agents in May, 2020 on their way from a demonstration in Harare’s Warren Park.

They were eventually found, bruised and battered tens of kilometres north of the capital.

Police detective, chief inspector Morgan Chafa, who was part of investigations, questioned the credibility of the activists’ claims that they were kidnapped when he appeared before chief magistrate Faith Mushure as a state witness.

Chafa maintained that investigations had found no evidence of any kidnapping and that they could have stage-managed it.

RELATED:

He also argued that evidence derived from IT experts were in contradiction to Mamombe and Chimbiri’s claims of abduction as their phones were reportedly active on social media at a time they were alleged to be in police and state security custody.

Chief prosecutor Michael Reza told the court, bruises carried by the three at the time they were found and later treated, could have been a result of domestic violence instead.

“There is no evidence that the injuries were as a result of kidnap but could have been as result of domestic violence,” said Reza.

This, however, did go down well with Chimbiri who commented; “This is an insult to your worship.”

The trio’s lawyer Alec Muchadehama said they will be applying for discharge.