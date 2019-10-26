State not ready to try Busha ‘conwoman’

By Mary Taruvinga

A Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union consultant who allegedly tried to con 2018 presidential candidate and businessman, Joseph Busha of US$65 000 was back in court Thursday, with the State indicating investigations into the attempted fraud were still ongoing, hence failure to proceed with trial.

Vimbai Mushongera (50) allegedly tried to dupe Busha’s organisation, JM Busha 54 Races Trust by forging emails and signatures.

After the state indicated it was not ready for trial, Mushongera successfully applied for bail variation.

She appeared before Harare magistrate, Rumbidzai Mugwagwa who granted her application.

“Reporting conditions for the accused are hereby altered. The accused is ordered to now report once a week,” said Mugwagwa.

Initially, Mushongera was ordered to report twice a week at a police station.

According to the State, sometime in 2016, Mushongera was appointed as a trustee in Busha Trust.

Like other trustees, she was asked to assist the secretariat to run the affairs of the organisation and also be the country representative.

Court heard she was not entitled to a salary but an allowance of US$100 per sitting.

It is further alleged that in March this year, Busha relieved Mushongera of her duties because of her unbecoming conduct towards other trustees.

She then hatched a plan to defraud Busha and submitted a forged letter purporting it was the businessman who authored the letter.

In the said letter, she allegedly highlighted the nature of her duties and remuneration of US$2 500 per month.

She also forged emails purporting to have been sent to her by Busha claiming she was owed US$65 000 emanating from forged documents.

Mushongera then filed a letter of demand to Busha written by her lawyers also supporting the false documents.

However, upon analysing the documents, Busha noticed the misrepresentation and filed a police report.

She was charged with attempted fraud.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the state.