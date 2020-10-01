State Security Minister nephew guns for ED backyard

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A NEPHEW to State Security Minister Owen Ncube has expressed interest to represent Zanu PF in by-elections set for December this year in Kwekwe Central Constituency.

The seat fell vacant following the death of area MP Masango Matambanadzo.

Energy Ncube is set to battle it out with gold mining magnet and an Archbishop of Zvipo Zvemweya Church, Kandross Mugabe in the party’s internal polls weekend to select a candidate for the by-election.

Mugabe lost at the polls in 2018 to Masango Matambanadzo, who later died in August this year through illness.

Kwekwe is President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s hometown.

The now state leader was once Zanu PF MP for the area.

“It’s true I am interested in representing Kwekwe Central Constituency in the coming by-elections,” Ncube said.

Two distinct factions have since emerged within the governing party with one camp backing Mugabe while Ncube is believed to enjoy support from party bigwigs.

“According to Zanu PF Green Book, which is the party’s constitution, I am the party’s shadow MP. I lost in 2018 elections to Matambanadzo but it has been a learning experience. For me it’s not about the position but it is about service,” Mugabe said.

The Zanu PF Kwekwe District is set to hold primary elections this weekend to elect a candidate set to represent the party in the by-elections set for December.

Addressing an inter-district meeting at the party’s district offices in Kwekwe this week, Midlands Provincial spokesperson Cornelious Mupereri said the party was set for internal polls this weekend.

“Kwekwe Central has always been a Zanu PF seat and this time around, we want it back,” he said.

Mupoperi said the party will this Thursday have a provincial election directorate assessing the CVs of aspiring candidates.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has since indicated that by-elections will be held by 5 December.

Mupereri however said while it is the candidates’ democratic right to campaign, the process must not divide the electorate.

“For us to win back Kwekwe seat, we need to be united. The internal process mustn’t divide us because ultimately, we want to win the constituency.

“We therefore want CVs of anyone who is interested in contesting as long as they meet the criteria. Our party is a democratic party. It doesn’t bar anyone from contesting,” he said.

He added the party was going to support whoever emerged winner of the Zanu PF primary.

“We mustn’t be divided. We must have matured politics. Let’s not kill each other, we are all brothers after all. Zanu PF is a mass party.”