Stay Away From ZIFA, Judge Orders Defiant Kamambo

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

HARARE Magistrate, Stanford Mambanje, Monday ordered suspended ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo to keep his distance from the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) headquarters and stop acting on the association’s behalf.

This comes after Kamambo was nabbed by police at the Robert Mugabe International Airport on Saturday. He was on his way to Qatar to attend a FIFA meeting.

Kamambo appeared before Magistrate Mambanje together with his accomplices, ZIFA board member Philemon Machana, Stanley Chapeta and Brighton Malandule facing fraud charges.

Kamambo, Chapeta and Machana were released after posting $10 000 bail while Mamutse and Malandule got free bail.

Their bail conditions include reporting to the police station once a week, surrendering their travel documents, not interfering with witnesses and visiting ZIFA offices.

They will return to court on March 31.

The ZIFA board was suspended by the SRC on November 16 on a litany of charges, which include gross incompetence, failure to account for public funds and sexual abuse of female referees, among others.

The legal consequences of the suspension are that the board has no authority to act on the football association’s behalf like they have been doing.