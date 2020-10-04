Step-Dad Kills Boy (7) With Hoe Handle For Begging For Food

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

An ENRAGED step-father struck dead his 7-year-old step-son using the handle of a hoe for allegedly going around the village begging for food.

The now-deceased boy’s elder brother, aged 10, is lucky to be alive, escaping the assault with a fractured left hand and other bodily injuries.

The incident occurred in Zvimba on Wednesday.

Mashonaland West acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the arrest of murder suspect Paddington Marezva (43) of Chirodza village, Chief Chirau in Zvimba.

“I can confirm the arrest of the suspect who is facing murder charges.

“Circumstances are that Marezva was angry over his step-sons tendency of roaming around the neighbourhood looking for food. On the fateful day, accused grabbed a hoe handle and struck the now deceased once on the head leading to his instant death,” said Kohwera.

Apparently, Marezva was incensed that the two boys’ begging would tarnish his image in society.

The police spokesman appealed to the public to value the sanctity of human life.