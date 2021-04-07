Stepmom Faces Murder After Strangling Boy (5) Over Home Inheritance

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A 24-YEAR-OLD Kwekwe woman allegedly killed her 5-year-old stepson through strangling in an incident that has shocked neighbours in her Redcliff community.

Alice Chikomo, a Torwood resident, is believed to have strangled Dean Dube with her bare hands before hiding the minor’s corpse in the house.

Chikomo, according to police sources, went on to lock the boy’s eight-year-old sister in a bedroom she also allegedly tried to set on fire.

She has since been arraigned before Kwekwe magistrate Florence Nago after she was caught in Harare to where she had fled after committing the heinous crime.

“She told neighbours that the boy was missing and that she was looking for him. However, neighbours were shocked that she then left for Harare before the boy had been found,” the police source said.

Some suspecting neighbours who felt the woman’s story was not convincing later visited Chikomo’s home where they found doors locked after which they alerted police.

Police had no choice but to force the door open as the deceased boy’s father, Tornwell Dube, was away in Chakari prospecting.

It is then that the boy’s body was discovered while his minor sister who had been locked in a bedroom was also rescued.

Chikomo had allegedly locked the girl in the bedroom in which she switched on a stove and covered it with a blanket, apparently hoping the blanket would catch fire and set the room ablaze.

However, the girl was lucky to survive the plot as there was an immediate power cut soon after Chikomo fled to Harare.

According to court papers, the killing incident was inspired by jealousy by the woman who felt the boy stood in her way to inherit the family’s belongings.

“The stepmother of Dean Dube, a male juvenile aged 5 years strangled the throat of Dean Dube leading to his death.

“The accused killed the deceased so that she would inherit the house belonging to his father Tornwell Dube.

“Dean Dube was the only male child of Tornwell Dube,” court papers read.

Chikomo was not asked to plead when she appeared in court where she was remanded in custody to 17 April.

Area councillor Munyaradzi Munikwa said the community has been left shaken by the incident.

“The community is shaken with the incident. We have been left tongue tied and we don’t even know what to say about this whole situation,” Munikwa said.