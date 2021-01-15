Sternford Moyo Takes Charge Of The International Bar Association

Spread This News











AN International Bar Association veteran and leading figure in Zimbabwe’s legal and business communities has taken charge of the global legal organisation.

Sternford Moyo has been appointed as the new president of the International Bar Association (IBA). The Zimbabwean lawyer, chairman and senior partner of Harare-based Scanlen & Holderness, is the first African president in the global legal organisation’s 74-year history.

A former president of the Law Society of Zimbabwe and the Southern African Development Community Lawyers’ Association, Moyo has succeeded Brazilian Horacio Bernardes Neto and will hold the post until 31 December 2022.

Moyo is an IBA veteran who has sat on the management board and advisory board, chaired the African regional forum and co-chaired the IBA Human Rights Institute, among numerous other roles.

A corporate lawyer in the mining, manufacturing and financial services sectors, he has extensive business experience, having been chairman of Schweppes Zimbabwe and Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe, part of the Standard Bank Group, and held board positions with cement manufacturer PPC and Alpha Media Holdings.

The new president intends to focus his attention on anti-corruption, advising extractive industries on protecting investors and the rights of communities, cyber securities, digital knowledge resources and providing material that would improve legal practice around the world.

Moyo praised his predecessors in a statement: “My role shall be to work towards deepening the fulfilment of the objectives of our association and increasing diversity, eliminating all forms of discrimination in the practice of law and administration of justice.”

He expounded on the value of the organisation, saying: “It was great and visionary leadership that conceived and implemented the idea of the International Bar Association: to create relationships and exchanges among individual lawyers, bar associations and law societies; to pursue capacity building for bar associations; to promote continuing professional development in order to enhance service to the public; to protect and promote the rule of law, human rights, effective administration of justice and core values of the legal profession; to promote harmonisation and uniformity in the resolution of difficult legal problems; and to work with international juridical organisations.”

Moyo has been joined by Vice President Almudena Arpón de Mendívil, from Spanish law firm Gómez-Acebo & Pombo.

The IBA’s 2020 annual conference took place online in November and included sessions.