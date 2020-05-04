Steward Health rebrands to Maisha Health Fund, offers greater value

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

CASSAVA Smartech Zimbabwe has rebranded its medical insurance business, Steward Health to Maisha Health Fund.

Announcing the move, Cassava Smartech CEO, Eddie Chibi said the rebranding would reposition the business to reflect on its enhanced product packages.

“The rebranding reflects our drive to enhance our medical insurance offering to leverage our digital platforms and promote greater inclusion and wider access to quality health care by many,” Chibi said.

He said the new Maisha Health Fund will offer clients greater control of their medical insurance and offer a wide variety of affordable packages to choose from, that suit the customer’s unique needs and lifestyle.

“The enhanced value proposition will offer more benefits to clients beyond just the traditional medical insurance benefits of consultation, drugs and access to medical procedures.

“The Maisha Health Fund packages will leverage Cassava Smartech group assets and synergies and see customers enjoying benefits such as FREE hospital cashback, FREE EcoSure funeral cover, FREE Connected Health device for diabetes and hypertension patients,” Chibi said.

Cassava Health Tech Chief Operating Officer, Denver Phiri said the Maisha Health Fund would offer clients access to a wide network of healthcare services providers.

“Our clients will now have even more peace of mind knowing they will be able to access an extensive network of healthcare service providers for consultation, hospitalisation, medical tests, drugs and any other medical procedures, whenever they need to.”

Phiri said Maisha Health Fund would offer clients an enhanced product package through new partnerships with Vaya Express and selected pharmacies, enabling clients and patients to access vital drugs and medication even during the lockdown or circumstances permitting only limited movement.