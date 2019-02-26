Still no Harare minister despite promise as ED dithers on Cabinet reshuffle

By Kingston Nbabatei

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is still keeping top lieutenants on tenterhooks after reportedly making indications to his inner circle that he would reshuffle his cabinet.

Mnangagwa was last week expected to name the Minister for Harare Metropolitan province with Zanu PF Senator Oliver Chidawu the front runner to take over where Mirriam Chikukwa left.

Chikukwa has political troubles over what insiders claim are links to former President Robert Mugabe’s vanquished G40 faction.

The Zanu PF leader confirmed plans to appoint a minister for the capital during a February 16 party rally in Mwenezi.

“… in Harare we are going to announce next week who will represent the province,” he said.

However, the week came and passed without the new minister being announced.

“There was supposed to be a Cabinet reshuffle with a few characters likely to be dropped or moved,” NewZimbabwe.com heard.

“Tourism Minister Priscah Mupfumira and her Transport counterpart Biggie Matiza were topping the list of likely causalities.

“While Tongai Mnangagwa (the President’s nephew) is the only Zanu PF MP in Harare his appointment would be a spectacular own goal, so Chidawu is shoe in.”

Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana said the appointment and disappointment of cabinet ministers rests with Mnangagwa.

Ministerial appointments are the President’s prerogative and he will make the appointment when he is ready,” said Mangwana suggesting the President was working on the changes.

The President was expected to take advantage of this to reshuffle his ministerial pack amid indications there is little movement on his reform agenda as well as the fight against corruption.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo, the face of the coup that deposed Mugabe and thrust Mnangagwa into the hot seat, has been struggling with poor health.

Sources say he has asked to be moved to a lesser demanding position likely “Senior Minister in the President’s office.”