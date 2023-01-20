Stop giving your officers guns from Ian Smith era – emotional mother to slain cop tells ZRP bosses at son’s burial

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Correspondent

A MOTHER to Maxwell Hove, one of Jaison Muvevi’s shooting victims has questioned why police officers are using guns from the Ian Smith era after details emerged her son’s weapon jammed during their shootout with his killer in Wedza.

Hove’s mother was speaking at his Mberengwa burial, Thursday in the presence of a tent full of senior police officers including a deputy commissioner general who was representing the state security agency.

Before her emotional address she asked to be excused as her comments should be understood as coming from a mother, hurt by her loss.

Hove, who was Wedza police station’s Officer-In-Charge was shot during an exchange of gunfire when they tried to corner Muvevi.

Muvevi had reportedly just killed two people already; prophet Crispen Kanerusine and a 20-year-old bartender Munashe Munjani. Another detective, Constable Tendai Mugova was shot and injured.

“I am a bereaved mother with a lot of hurt in my heart; I heard that the door of your (Zimbabwe Republic Police) station vehicle failed to open during the scuffle that ensued in Wedza,” she said.

“As a mother I ask myself if he could have survived if the door had opened. Surely a whole ZRP using a vehicle whose doors jam. I have also read that his gun jammed, why do you not give them proper guns not the ones used during Ian Smith’s era.

“Probably if my son was not using such guns my son would have survived. Give the police proper guns. Probably if he was using proper equipment my son would be here, I would probably be able to pass greetings to him each morning, whether sick at home or in a hospital.”

A parliamentary portfolio committee last year March warned the ZRP was facing total collapse if government failed to invest in officers’ well being, equipment and infrastructure, over and above a decent salary.

The legislators revealed that the ZRP only had 807 functioning vehicles against a demand of around 7,000.

“The committee deduced that the majority of challenges faced by the ZRP are a result of under-funding and delayed release of funds by treasury. The ZRP requires about 7,000 vehicles to function efficiently but it currently has 2,167 and only 807 of those were on the road,” read the report presented to Parliament.