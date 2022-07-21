“Stop picking fights with investors,” Minister July Moyo tells mayor Jacob Mafume 

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

LOCAL government minister, July Moyo has told Harare mayor Jacob Mafume to stop picking fights with Netherlands based ‘investor’ Geogenix BV and focus on cleaning the city.

This comes at a time when there have been clashes between Harare City Council and government over the Pomona waste management deal.

Council has been fighting to cancel the controversial US$344 million deal between the local authority and Geogenix BV.

The controversial deal was fronted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, Collins, together with family friend, Delish Nguwaya.

Council’s efforts to terminate the contract have been fruitless as the government insisted this was a national project and has since agreed to pay the ballooning debt for the first three months from devolution funds while council sorts its finances.

In a statement, Moyo said Mafume is now frustrating the investors by picking unnecessary fights and must stop.

“However, government takes note with concern that there are belligerent councillors within City of Harare, who include the mayor, who are determined to frustrate the smooth implementation of this agreement, which was put in place by the same council.

“These councillors are seizing every opportunity to go to the press to vilify the government on a partnership that was consummated by the council itself. Government does not find such conduct acceptable as it amounts to political grandstanding on a very serious matter,” Moyo said.

He added: “The city faces a crisis of major proportions with respect to collection of waste as well as its management and this deal is a first major step towards boldly dealing with this challenge. The errant councillors should seriously focus on cleaning up the city, which is now an eyesore, instead of picking up fights with investors and embroiling government, in the process.

“In the meeting held with council officials, there was determination on the part of the Mayor to terminate the agreement with Geogenix and, in the process, pay the joint venture partner US$3,5 million. It is apparent that these councillors are prepared to fork out this amount in ratepayers’ money regardless of the far reaching implications that such termination will occasion on the inhabitants of the city.”