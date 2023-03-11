Stranded man (20) sodomises boy at house he was offered room to sleep

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

A Darwendale man has been slapped with eight years imprisonment following his conviction for sodomising a boy with whom he shared a room for the night.

Tanaka Nziradzebare (20) appeared before regional magistrate, Ignatius Mugova, this Thursday charged with aggravated indecent assault as defined in section 66 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

He was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment before four years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Nziradzebare will, therefore, effectively serve four years behind bars.

Complainant in the matter is a nine-year-old boy.

State case, led by Nyasha Sibesha was that on March 6, 2023 at around 9pm, accused person went to complainant’s house where he asked the boy’s mother for a place to put up for the night as he could no longer proceed to his residence within Darwendale.

Complainant’s mother agreed to offer him overnight accommodation at the boys quarters where he would share a room with the victim.

Whilst the minor was fast asleep around 2am, accused person removed his clothes before sodomising him.

Out of pain, the boy screamed for help, but Nziradzebare gagged him to prevent his mother from hearing the fracas.

The boy, however, managed to escape from assailant’s tight grip and alerted his mother of what had transpired prompting her to dash to the scene, but found accused person already gone.

The matter was reported at ZRP Darwendale while victim was referred to Banket Hospital for medical examination.

Accused person was later apprehended.