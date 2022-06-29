Stray bullets injure two innocent citizens as police open fire at crowded shops

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

TWO people were shot and seriously injured by stray bullets after Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) detectives opened fire targeting a robbery suspect at a crowded shopping centre.

The shooting occurred at Taita Shops in Chitungwiza on Monday.

The two victims, identified as Tashinga Mugwara and Pamela Muchazorwei, sustained serious injuries and are currently admitted at Chitungwiza Central Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, respectively.

ZRP national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“ZRP is investigating an unfortunate incident that occurred at Taita Shops in Chitungwiza on June 27, 2022 at around 1600hours, where police had a shoot out with a robbery suspect, only identified as Denis Madondo,” said Nyathi.

The detectives reportedly approached the suspect, who immediately drew out a firearm, an Airgun pistol, from his jacket and took aim at the cops, who reacted by firing warning shots into the air.

The cops later fired bullets towards Madondo but missed the target, who dropped his gun and fled towards a gateaway vehicle, an unregistered red Honda Fit, and sped off.

Added Nyathi: “After about an hour, it emerged that the bullet which missed the suspect had hit Tashinga Mugwara and Pamela Muchazorwei. The two sustained serious injuries. ZRP deeply regrets the unfortunate shooting of the two and urges the public to quickly move away from crime scenes, especially when armed robbers are confronting police officers.”

Nyathi reiterated the war against criminals was unabating.