Strive Masiyiwa linked to SA premiership side Supersport United

Spread This News

By idiskitimes.co.za

JOHANNESBURG: SuperSport United are reportedly set for a takeover led by Zimbabwe billionaire Strive Masiyiwa subject to approval from the Premier Soccer League executive committee.

SuperSport has long been mooted to be sold amidst the reported financial constraints at the club which has notably seen its business model change over the last decade.

Since winning three consecutive league titles between 2007 and 2010, the club has only finished once inside the top-three since but still managed to win six domestic cups.

However, their business model has seen them transform into a club developing promising talent and selling for profit to domestic rivals in recent years.

Meanwhile, another consortium connected to Wits was linked to a potential takeover at the club but according to South African journalist Maskepe Matsebane, Masiyiwa is closing in on acquiring the club ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Matsebane added that the move could also see Matsatsansa CEO Stan Matthews move into a full-time position in the same role for the PSL, a position that have been temporarily held by Golden Arrows Chairlady Mato Madlala over the past three years.

He added that the Zimbabweans will have no intentions of renaming the club should the takeover be successful but should the former hierarchy of Wits snatch the deal under his nose, there’s a potential rebrand and relocation on the cards.