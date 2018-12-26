Strive’s foundation to revamp infrastructure in cholera prone areas

By Alois Vinga

STRIVE Masiyiwa’s charity organisation, HigherLife Foundation (HLF) has partnered with City of Harare in revamping the sewer infrastructure in the city’s cholera prone areas in a development meant to find a lasting solution to recurrent outbreaks of the deadly disease.

A notice published Sunday by HLF requested for proposals for the formative evaluation of Cholera emergency response program in Harare. It revealed the foundation’s assistance.

“As part of its current support program, HLF has been funding rehabilitation of sewer infrastructure in a number of cholera prone areas in Harare which include Warren Park, Mufakose, Glen View, Budiriro and Kuwadzana,” read the notice.

It also noted that prior to the intervention in affected areas, sewer blockages and pipe bursts causing daily flows of sewage in the communities were experienced.

The foundation said that it had managed to coordinate engineering works and volunteerism to ensure clean up campaigns, distribution of non-food items and timeous case management support has helped to reduce the disease’s impact.

“To date, this intervention has addressed sewer issues in six communities, with total distance estimated at 2 400 meters. Plans are at an advanced stage to reach 14 000 meters by December 31 2019 and 62 000 meters by August 2019,” the notice read.

Higherlife Foundation is a philanthropic organisation founded in 1996 by Strive and his wife, Tsitsi Masiyiwa.

Since inception, the foundation has been supporting orphaned and vulnerable children in Africa through education and material support.

Education support has been provided through the Capernaum Scholarship for orphaned and vulnerable children and the Joshua Nkomo Scholarship for highly gifted children.