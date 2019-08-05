Struggling Manica Diamonds fire coach Luke Masomere

By Sports Reporter

PREMIERSHIP newboys, Manica Diamonds have sacked their coach Luke Masomere following a string of poor results in their maiden season in the top flight league.

Masomere’s departure comes barely 24 hours after the Diamonds Boys suffered a 2-0 home loss against army side Black Rhinos at Vengere Stadium on Saturday.

The defeat against Rhinos took Manica Diamonds’ winless streak to seven matches which has seen them drop to 11th position on 19 points from 17 matches, just two points above the dreaded relegation zone.

Manica Diamonds, owned by the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), confirmed Masomere’s sacking in a statement on Sunday before revealing that a caretaker coach would be appointed before the announcement of the new full-time coach.

“Manica Diamonds FC announces that head coach Luke Masomere has left the club with immediate effect. The club would like to thank Luke Masomere for work during his time at Manica Diamonds FC and so wish him success in the future. A new caretaker manager will be appointed while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new full-time head coach,” the club said.

Masomere joined the team in 2017 while still competing in the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One League and guided to promotion into the Premier Soccer League in his maiden season.

The Mutare based club invested heavily in the recruitment of experienced players prior to their maiden season in the top flight league but after initially getting off to a promising start, the club’s fortunes took a turn for the worst.

Masomere’s last league victory with Manica Diamonds came two months ago when they beat Yadah 2-0 at home on June 1. In total, he managed just four wins and seven draws in 17 league matches this season.

A nomadic coach, Masomere won the championship with Amazulu in 2003 and also had stints with Harare giants Dynamos, How Mine, Shabanie Mine, Masvingo United, among a host of clubs he has served.