Struggling Zimasco keen on govt rescue

ZIMBABWE’S largest ferrochrome producer Zimasco is hopeful of government support for a recovery plan as global chrome markets have remained depressed.

Zimasco in April was linked to a temporary halt on smelting operations in the face of the coronavirus pandemic which has gone on to destroy livelihoods and businesses across the globe.

Zimasco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John Musekiwa, in an interview, said the company was hoping for government assistance on the chrome mining sector.

“When we temporarily halted operations, the closure was not because of the lockdown but it was because of weak markets,” Musekiwa said.

In April this year, Musekiwa said the company was halting operations after the effects of Covid-19 on its markets in Europe, Asia and China have had an adverse impact on their local operations.

“Please be advised that Zimasco will temporarily halt its smelting operations as a response of the curtailment/stoppages of stainless steel production that has happened in the mainly stainless steel making regions of Europe, Asia and China within the last few months.

“In efforts to slow down the spread of Covid-19, many governments have introduced severe restrictions which mean that many stainless steel mills across the world have had to significantly reduce production,” Musekiwa said then.

He said the company wants to resume operations and was keen on government support.

“Since the market prices are still weak, we are hopeful for support from the authorities and are preparing to restart production at the end of this month,” he said.

Musekiwa said Covid-19 has greatly affected major chromite global markets.

“As our ferrochrome is consumed in these global stainless steel mills, orders have been postponed or cancelled in response to these drastic changes implemented across the world,” he said.

In April, Musekiwa said operations will only resume once a conducive environment to conduct business returns.

“Zimasco’s closure of its operations is temporary and the operations will restart once marketing conditions are suitable for continued trade,” he said.

Zimasco’s Kwekwe smelter has an operational capacity of 180 000 tonnes of ferrochrome per year.

Zimbabwe has 15 ferrochrome operations concentrated mainly in the Midlands Province.

Zimbabwe holds the world’s second largest known chrome ore deposits, after South Africa.