Student Leader Ngadziore Denied Bail, Colleague Freed

By Ndatenda Njanike

STUDENT activist Takudzwa Ngadziore was Thursday denied bail while his co-accused Tapiwanashe Chiriga was freed on $5 000 bail.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) confirmed the development.

“We have secured RTGS$5 000 bail for @Zinasuzim, SG @tapchiriga97, while @ngadziore was denied bail with the Magistrate stating that he is not a proper candidate for bail.

“@ZLHRLawyers is now working on filing a bail appeal for the release of @ngadziore,” said the lawyers group on twitter.

Ngadziore, who is Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) president, and his colleague, secretary general, were arrested for taking part in a protest at Impala Car Rentals offices in Harare demanding answers to the role the company played in the abduction of student Tawanda Muchehiwa, a journalism student at Midlands State University.

Muchehiwa was abducted on 30 July in the lead up to nationwide protests which were scheduled for 31 July.

He was kept incommunicado for three days, during which time he was allegedly tortured.

The trainee journalist was found dumped three days later with severe injuries.

His abduction was however caught on CCTV at the premises and the footage of the CCTV was used to track down cars, which were traced to Impala Car Rental.