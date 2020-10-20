Student Shares Her Journey from Zimbabwe to Bucks County

Spread This News











NEWTOWN BOROUGH: Anesu Nyamupingidza, a Zimbabwean currently here in America as an International Student at Bucks County Community College and an attender of Newtown Quaker Meeting, will speak via Zoom about her remarkable journey to Newtown Friends Meeting adult class beginning at 9:45 a.m. on First Day (Sunday), October 25.

Anesu is a fine arts major in her second year at Bucks Community College and hopes to transfer to a four-year college next year in the fall to complete her degree work.

Anesu grew up in Harare, Zimbabwe, where she attended pre-school and primary school before accepting a place at a boarding school in a neighbouring city.

Anesu said she has always been open to placing herself in different situations that have helped her find herself and has aided her in her spiritual growth. She finds that, although it is unfortunate to be caught up in college in a different country during the COVID-19 pandemic, she would not wish to be in any other place.

She considers the current year, strange though it is in so many ways, to be another learning experience in trying to understand the world from her own point of view and not from another’s perspective.

Newtown Friends Meeting, co-founded by “Peaceable Kingdom” painter and Quaker minister, Edward Hicks, in 1815, is currently open only for virtual sessions. Regular First Day Education classes (Sunday School) for all ages begin at 9:45 a.m. and Meeting for Worship begins at 11 a.m. – all on Zoom.