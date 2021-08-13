Student Threatens To Sue Zimsec For Withholding Her O’ Level Results

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

A 2020 Ordinary Level candidate has threatened to drag the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) to court for withholding her Mathematics results over cheating allegations.

The candidate, Ashley Mutandwa, sat for the exam at Intellect College last year but has not managed to obtain her results which the examinations baord withheld after questioning why she excelled in one paper after performing dismally in the other.

Irked by the examiner’s conduct, the candidate through Alex Majachani of Alex F & Associates has written to Zimsec threatening to approach the High Court if concrete evidence linking the student to cheating is not released amid allegations of choosing to communicate with the college alone while excluding the affected student.

“Zimsec has chosen to adopt a flawed procedure in making exclusive communication with the College only where the rights at stake are those of our client. You would appreciate that Zimsec is undoubtedly an administrative body governed by the provisions of section 68 of the Constitution as read with section 3 of the Administrative Justice Act (Chapter 10:28),” Majachani said.

The candidate believes that her constitutionally guaranteed right to be fairly heard was grossly infringed upon by the examinations body.

Majachani accused Zimsec of violating the Administrative Justice Act after informing the college where the examination was written from that allegations which prompted the withholding of results were buttressed on police reports which were never furnished to his client for consideration.

By copy of the letter to Zimsec, a request for the said police report was demanded to be made available to enable the client to get a fair platform to address them.

Majachani questioned the basis on which Zimsec made bald assertions that his client performed very good in one paper, then badly in another saying there was no link of having accessed a leaked paper amid a request imploring the exams group to avail concrete proof on a balance of probabilities that the student accessed the paper on social media.

“In view of the aforementioned issues, we have instructions to demand, as we hereby do, that unless acceptable evidence linking our client to the examination malpractice, her results must be released forthwith failing which we have instructions to seek appropriate legal relief. We advise accordingly, and trust that you shall furnish us with the necessary evidence and link within ten (10) days of receiving this letter to enable resolution this matter amicably,” he demanded.

Zimsec is yet to respond to the demands.