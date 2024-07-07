Students’ union agitates for clean-up of dirt in Mnangagwa’s government, not just sweeping streets

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

THE Zimbabwe National Students’ Union (ZINASU) president, Emmanuel Sitima, is calling for a clean-up of the country’s governance system, which he described as “muddy and characterised by corruption, plunder and incompetence.”

Speaking during the national clean-up campaign at Copa Cabana in Harare last week, Sitima said it is not only the streets that need to be cleaned, but also government to rid it of malfeasance.

“It’s not only the streets of this country that are not clean, but the governance system of this country is not equally clean.”

Sitima slammed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration for looting funds that could be channelled towards students’ welfare, citing the controversial US$87 million goat scheme awarded to Zanu PF aligned Mike Chimombe and his associate Moses Mpofu.

“Where are the goats?”

The students’ leader said the country needs to rid itself of corrupt and incompetent office bearers.

“Let’s clean up incompetence in the government system, let’s clean up corrupt elements who plunder for this country to move forward. As students, we say no to this corrupt system,” said Sitima.

Multi-millions that could help fund higher and tertiary education were stolen during murky procurement deals for Covid-19 materials, ZINASU noted.

Also, the union took aim at Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Amon Murwira for failing to provide functional innovation hubs for students.

“He has failed as Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, yet he was awarded the second-best performing minister in the country, even though students lack access to innovation hubs, a crucial aspect of education in this country.”

Sitima added that over 13 000 students at Madziwa and Nyadire teachers’ colleges are supposed to benefit from the looted funds, which could have provided internet connectivity and laboratory equipment for incapacitated learners.

Hard-pressed students in tertiary institutions have been struggling to pay for tuition fees, accomodation and food. This has given rise to prostitution among female learners trying to make ends meet amid lack of government grants to sustain livelihoods whilst at campus.

Ironically, government, which is saddled by massive corruption around tenders, has pleaded lack of financial stamina to revive the students’ grant programme, which was a critical component that ensured those enrolled at university and colleges in yester-years completed studies without much hustle.