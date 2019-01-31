Stunner blasts Harare City authorities for pumping dirty water

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

POPULAR Harare hip hop musician, Stunner has slammed Harare city authorities for allegedly pumping polluted tap water to city residents.

Desmond Chideme, popularly known as Stunner, took to his Instagram to vent his disappointment against the authorities.

“Hazvidi uchangobva overseas izvi amana (this is not the best reception for one just coming from overseas guys),” said the musician, who had just returned from a vacation in Bangkok, Thailand.

“You don’t have to belong to a particular political party to know that this is wrong.

“Ukashaya chikafu zvinonzi inwa mvura, manje ndiyo mvura yacho yacho here iyi (when we run out of food, we are often encouraged to drink water. But is this the ideal water for one to be drinking)????” he said.

The 38-year-old musician added that drilling a home borehole and owning a generator was a sign of a country that was in dire straits as opposed to a display of riches.

Stunner attached a video (below) of what he claimed was the dirty water coming out of city taps.

“MakeZimbabweGreatAgain and remember kuita borehole kana generator pamba hakusi kugarika, it’s a sign yekuti nyika ine zvirikuinetsa.”

The Harare City Council has attributed this problem to the low quality and quantity of water from the Lake Chivero.