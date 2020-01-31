Stunner, Mudiwa Hood Fight Over Kobe Goes Viral

By Paidashe Mandivengerei



RIVAL local musicians, Stunner and Mudiwa Hood feud has sparked a hashtag MudiwaHoodChallenge which has gone viral on social media platforms.



This comes after gospel artist, Mudiwa paid tribute to late NBA star, Kobe Bryant adding a caption in which he claimed the basketball legend was his look alike.



“Would have loved to have met you in person champ, grew up being told we look alike RIP king …you left a huge mark on this earth,” he wrote.



In response, rapper, Stunner real name Desmond Chideme ridiculed him.



This created a trend where internet users photo shop picture collages with celebrities they think they look like.

