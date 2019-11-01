Subversion accused Sikhala indicted, to know fate next year

By Leopold Munhende

OUTSPOKEN MDC national vice chairperson, Job Sikhala who faces subversion charges, will know his fate between January and March next year after he was Friday indictment for the crime.

According to a statement by the MDC, his case will be heard between 27 January and 30 March next year.

Sikhala is accused of having called for the overthrow of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government through unconstitutional means in his address to MDC supporters last July at Mandadzaka Primary School in Bikita, Masvingo.

MDC legal affairs secretary, Innocent Gonese described the move as one by a regime desperate to maintain a tight grip on power.

“The liberation fighters fought for our independence, freedoms and fundamental rights and these are being trampled upon by a regime whose obsession with retention of power shows that it is just a replica of the dictatorships that we have seen in history.

“For the State to commit scarce resources in pursuit of vengeance against an individual who is courageous enough to speak his mind illustrates the depression of the regime,” said Gonese.

Sikhala’s first appearance in court on the issue was dramatic with police officers initially indicating he was to appear at Rotten Row Courts in Harare before allegedly blindfolding him and whisking him away to Bikita, where the alleged offence was committed.

The Zengeza West MP claims the blindfold was later removed in Gutu.

Sikhala is said to have called for an outright war to topple Mnangagwa before 2023.

“On the issue of liberating this nation, we are a committed leadership that will give Zanu PF headaches and (Amos) Chibaya was not lying or joking. The war and fight we are going to take to the doorsteps of Emmerson Mnangagwa,” Sikhala allegedly said.

“We are going to overthrow him before 2023; that is not a joke. We cannot have a government which always threatens people in their houses in order to compel them to do what they want.”