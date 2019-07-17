Sudan military and civilians sign deal to end deadly turmoil

BBC

Sudan’s ruling military council and opposition leaders have signed a power-sharing accord after all-night talks.

It is a “historic moment” for the country, the deputy head of Sudan’s ruling military council, Mohamed Hamdan “Hemeti” Dagolo, is quoted as saying by AFP news agency.

Sudan has been in turmoil since the military ousted President Omar al-Bashir in April.

Protesters have been demanding the military hand power to civilians.

Those protests turned deadly in a crackdown on 3 June, when more than 100 people were reportedly killed. The two sides have agreed to rotate control of the sovereign council – the top tier of power – for just over three years.

That council will be made of five civilians, five military figures, and an 11th civilian, to be chosen by the 10 members.