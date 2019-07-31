Sudan power sharing deal ‘almost finalised’

BBC

The African Union mediator trying to resolve the political crisis in Sudan says the details of a power sharing agreement are almost finalised.

Hassan Lebatt called on the opposition Forces For Freedom and Change and the ruling military council to restart negotiations as soon as possible and to sign a constitutional declaration that they have been wrangling over for weeks.

The mediator also called for the swift prosecution of those responsible for Monday’s killing of school children at a protest in North Kordofan.

Thousands of students took to the streets of several cities to condemn the shooting dead of at least four students by the security forces.

The military has now ordered all schools and universities to close.