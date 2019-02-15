Sudan protest organisers vow to oust president Omar al-Bashir

AFP

Organizers of anti-government demonstrations in Sudan have reiterated their determination to continue mobilizing people until they overthrow the regime, excluding any dialogue with Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir.

Driven by a deep economic crisis, Sudan has been shaken since December 19 by almost daily demonstrations triggered by the government’s decision to triple the price of bread and other essential commodities.

‘‘The opposition forces are united behind the demands of the people. They are working in harmony to overthrow the regime, and to continue demonstrations or sit-ins,’‘ Sara Najdullah, Secretary General,

Association of Sudanese Professionals said.

These rallies have become a vast protest movement calling for a regime change against Omar al-Bashir, who has been in power since 1989.

The protest movement includes doctors, teachers, engineers and others professionals.

According to an official assessment, 30 people have died since the demonstrations began but Human Rights Watch and right activists reports 51 deaths.

President Omar al Bashir has stated that only elections can lead to a change of government in Sudan.