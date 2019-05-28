Sudan protesters call two-day strike

BBC

Protest groups in Sudan have called a nationwide strike over the next 48 hours, to increase pressure on the military to hand power to a civilian administration.

Talks between two sides remain deadlocked about the composition of a new governing authority following the overthrow last month of President Omar al-Bashir.

One protest leader, Wajdi Saleh, said the opposition were ready to re-open negotiations.

But he said they would not tolerate what he called the “language of deception” being employed by the generals who took charge six weeks ago.