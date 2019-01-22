Sudan protesters show resilience, employ Arab Spring tactics

By Associated Press

The anti-government protests that have rocked Sudan for the past four weeks are reminiscent of the Arab Spring uprisings of nearly a decade ago.

Demonstrators, many in their 20s and 30s, are trying to remove an authoritarian leader President Omar al-Bashir and win freedoms and human rights. The protesters appear to have learned from their Arab Spring counterparts and introduced tactics of their own.

Sudan did not experience the mass street protests that swept several Arab nations in 2011.

At the time, the country was preoccupied with the secession of the mainly animist and Christian south, an oil-rich region. In 2013, a spike in fuel prices sparked protests that were brutally squashed, with about 200 killed.

More than five years later, Sudan is engulfed by unrest once more.