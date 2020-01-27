Suicide bomber attacks Nigerian mosque

BBC

Reports from north-eastern Nigeria say two suicide bombers attacked a mosque during early morning prayers.

The attack took place in the town of Gwoza in the north-eastern Borno state on Sunday morning.

Reports in the Nigerian media say three people died when a suicide bomber ran into a group of worshippers in a mosque during early morning prayers. Other reports say that only the attacker was killed

There has been no official comment.

Sources in the area told the BBC that two teenage suicide bombers a boy and a girl- targeted the mosque during early morning prayers killing another teenage boy, and wounding a number of worshippers.

Some reports suggest the bombs went off right inside the mosque.

Others say the attackers struck just outside, as worshippers were leaving after the prayers.

No group has said it had carried out the attack but the militant groups Boko Haram and the so-called Islamic State West Africa Province are active in the region.

In the last month, they have beheaded more than a dozen Christians including a pastor. They have also attacked mosques and churches in the past killing hundreds of people.