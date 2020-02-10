Sundowns still dreaming of Musona signing

KickOff

Knowledge Musona could still find himself at Chloorkop next season if Mamelodi Sundowns are serious about signing him.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane publicly declared his interest in signing the former Kaizer Chiefs star during the January transfer window.

However, there was no formal offer from Sundowns for the striker’s services and he joined KAS Eupen on loan from Anderlecht until the end of the season.

But this does not mean a move to Sundowns cannot still happen at the end of the season, according to his agent.

“It’s public knowledge that Sundowns were interested in him but we never ever entered into a formal negotiation with Mamelodi Sundowns,” says Mike Makaab.

“It might happen at the end of the season if Musona continues doing what he’s doing now. I mean it been the last three transfer seasons that we’ve been talking about this.

“He’s at KAS Eupen now. He scored a goal in his first game, played all three games. They’ve picked up seven points in those game he has played.

“He had to stay there [in Belgium] because in March he will become a Belgian citizen. He’s been there for five years. We’ve already started the legal process, and that is important.

“He’s already married and started a family in Europe, but one can never say never. We have to consider all options for Knowledge.

“Knowledge’s plan is to always play at the highest possible level, but of course if the right offer came around from South Africa, we would definitely consider it.

“The one thing I can tell you about Musona, he’s a professional, he looks after himself, on and off the field. He’s a great family man and at 29 he still got four to five years in his career.”