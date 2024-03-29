Sunshine City Festival: Winky D, Jah Prayzah ignites Harare for Easter Weekend!

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

FIREWORKS are expected this weekend as the capital city comes to life with the Sunshine City Festival pitting musical giants Winky D and Jah Prayzah during the Easter holiday.

Winky D and Jah Prayzah will collide at the festival at Old Hararians starting Friday.

The duo will lead an array of artists at the inaugural two-day festival.

Excitement has gripped Harare with both phases of ticket sales having been sold out, underlining the festival’s importance.

Friday, Jah Prayzah will be complemented by Exq, Selmor Mtukudzi, Mokoomba, Jah Signal, and Chilspot opening the festival.

On Saturday, Zimdancehall heavyweight Winky D will lead fellow genre artists Killer T, Bazooker Master H and Bling 4.

Event organiser Nigel Chinovhiringa said the idea was born out of a desire to celebrate Harare’s musical giants.

“We decided to host the Sunshine City Festival mainly to celebrate Harare. As I have always said, we do not celebrate Harare enough. We decided that for it to be big we need the biggest acts in Zimbabwe hence we engaged Jah Prayzah and Winky D.

“We wanted to fuse so that everyone in Harare can see that they have an act they can look forward to when they come to the festival,” said Chinovhiringa.

Winky D and Jah Prayzah will share the stage for the first time in Harare since 2022 when they performed at the Redefined concert at HICC.