Super Genesis: Mangombe leads Dynamos into African safari after 9-year absence 

By Darlington Gatsi

EXCITEMENT radiated on Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe’s face when the referee blew the whistle to signal another derby win for the Harare giants against their arch-rivals CAPS United.

This is a coach whose appointment as interim Dynamos coach was met with skepticism by the club’s faithfuls as the youthful gaffer only carried Yadah as topflight experience.

Mangombe was appointed interim Dynamos coach in July when the club axed Herbet Maruwa.

Mangombe is proving his mettle at Dynamos as the youthful coach led Dynamos to the Chibuku Super Cup final after beating CAPS United 2-0 Sunday.

In the process, Dynamos recorded a rare treble over CAPS United with the latter failing to score a single goal in three encounters against DeMbare.

Not only did DeMbare reach the Chibuku Super Cup final but are staring at the prospect of representing the country in the CAF Confederations Cup next year – a return to the continent after a nine-year absence.

Ngezi, appearing to be running away with the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will compete in the CAF champions rendering the other finalists of Chibuku Super Cup, Dynamos the representatives of the Confederation Cup.

Speaking after the game Sunday, Mangombe relished the prospect of playing in the African safari.

“We will try and see how we are going to gell in with the opponents we are facing because it is a different platform altogether. We need those guys to know that when we play in the safari we need aggression, all those sorts of systems,” said Mangombe.

The CAF berth will be confirmed on December 3 in Mhondoro when Dynamos clash against Ngezi Platinum.

DeMbare will be out to win the Chibuku Super Cup for the first time since its reintroduction in 2014 and celebrate its 60-year anniversary in style.

The Harare giants still have chances of a cup double as they trail log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by eight points with a crucial game in hand against Manica Diamonds, which will be played Wednesday in Chiredzi.

Mangombe has already predicted a tough encounter against the miners in the final.

“I know we are playing Baobab, it is not going to be an easy game. It is going to be a tricky one. We managed to beat them here. They also want revenge. It is going to be something else,” said Mangombe.