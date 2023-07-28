Supreme Court dismisses Kasukuwere’s appeal; ex-minister disqualified from running for Presidency

Spread This News

The Supreme Court has thrown out independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s appeal challenging the High Court’s decision to remove him from the ballot.

On Thursday a three-panel bench comprising Justices Antonia Guvava, Chinembiri Bhunu and Felistus Chatukuta heard arguments from both parties before reserving the ruling.

Kasukuwere had mounted a Supreme Court application after the High Court nullified the Nomination Court’s decision to accept his papers.

This followed an application by a Zanu PF activist, Lovedale Mangwana who challenged Kasukuwere’s nomination arguing that he ceased to be a registered voter having spent over 18 months outside the country.

In handing down the ruling, Justice Chatukuta said: “We carefully considered the evidence and oral submissions by both counsels. The court is of the view the appeal lacks merit. The appeal be and is hereby dismissed with no order as to costs”.