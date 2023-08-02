Supreme Court: Disqualified CCC Bulawayo candidates appeal judgment set for Thursday

CCC deputy national spokesman Gift Ostallos Siziba is among the disqualified candidates

By Staff Reporter

THE Supreme Court will Friday decide the fate of 12 Citizens Coalition for Change members whose candidature was nullified after the High Court ruled that they had submitted their nomination papers after the 4 pm deadline on June 21.

The judgment for the aspiring MPs will be handed down at 12pm.

CCC lawyer, Thabani Mpofu, during the hearing session, argued that the decision by the High Court was not merited.

Mpofu appealed to the Supreme Court to dismiss the High Court’s decision saying there was clear evidence from ZEC which admitted that CCC members had filed their nomination papers on time.

“They were in court before 4pm and the challengers are relying on social media hearsay,” Mpofu said.

The 12 CCC’s representative said the decision by the High Court puts the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission in unnecessary disrepute.

Last week, in a ruling delivered on his behalf by Justice Nokuthula Moyo, Bongani Ndlovu upheld a challenge by Zanu PF activists, who argued that ZEC breached electoral regulations after the body accepted opposition parties’ nomination papers after the deadline.

The ruling saw three Zanu PF candidates win seats unopposed in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo Central and Bulawayo South.

In nine other constituencies, Zanu PF was left facing smaller opposition parties and independents.

The disqualified CCC candidates are Surrender Kapoikulu (Bulawayo Central), Minenhle Ntandoyenkosi Gumede (Bulawayo North), Nicola Watson (Bulawayo South), Raphael Sibanda (Cowdray Park), Collins Descent Bajila (Emakhandeni/Luveve), Tshuma Dingilizwe (Entumbane/Njube), Prince Dube (Entumbane/ Njube), Dereck Gono (Lobengula/Magwegwe), Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma/Mzilikazi), Obert Manduna (Nketa), Desire Moyo (Nkulumane), Soneni Moyo (Pelandaba/Tshabalala), Gift Siziba (Pelandaba/Tshabalala), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula) and Albert Mhlanga (Pumula).

Other parties affected by the High Court ruling are ZAPU, Free Zim Congress and the Zimbabwe African National Congress as well as an independent candidate.