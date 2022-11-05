Supreme Court frustrates Govt bid to forfeit Chihuri’s property including monstrous mansion; Former ZRP boss accused of stealing US$32m

Spread This News

By Senior Reporter

THE Supreme Court on Friday struck off the roll an appeal by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) which sought an order for forfeiture of former Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) boss, Augustine Chihuri’s properties as the unexplained wealth saga drags on.

The State is seeking an explanation on how Chihuri managed to secure his wealth. The High Court had dismissed its requests.

Mounting on top of its woes, the Supreme Court further derailed the State’s efforts to get back the allegedly stolen US$32 million after ruling that its application was not in order.

Chihuri is accused of embezzling large sums of State funds, which were siphoned to five companies connected to his family and friends.

The companies, his children and wife were cited as respondents in the appeal.

It is alleged that the five companies received nearly US$32 million to supply goods and materials to the police.

A three panel judge comprising Justices Susan Mavangira, George Chiweshe and Joseph Musakwa struck off the roll the State’s application, determining that grounds of appeal were defective, and filed papers were not in order.

Chris Mutangadura, on behalf of the Prosecutor General, said the State was going to file another application correcting the current mistake.

The State is seeking to forfeit some of Chihuri’s properties, including houses and vehicles in a bid to recover US$32million allegedly lost through corrupt practices.

The matter spilled into the courts after the then prosecutor-general, Kumbirai Hodzi checked with the Deeds Office and established the rushed disposal of assets by the Chihuris.

This resulted in him being granted powers to freeze the properties and assets.

The State alleges on July 17, 2018, Chihuri’s wife, Isobel Halima Khan Chihuri sold stand 1421 Gletwyn Township, which was walled, gated with a borehole, water tank, tank stand, and wooden cabin to Brian Chijaka for US$130 000.

Her brother, Aitken Khan had her power of attorney to make the transaction, reads the application.

On March 21, 2018, Khan sold 8 St Aubin’s Chisipite in Harare on behalf of the owner, Chihuri’s daughter Samantha to Erinah Muchingami for US$365 000.

The property, measuring 9 094 square meters has a four-bedroomed house, also gated and walled.

The State is also seeking answers on the sale of five properties that were part of the family’s large property portfolio despite that they had been placed under the Asset Management Unit.

Chihuri is alleged to have sold five properties between 2017 and 2018 after his departure from his plum job.

The former police boss is contesting court orders allowing the State to forfeit his properties.

He argued that he was gainfully employed having risen through ranks in the police force and also argues he was a successful farmer.