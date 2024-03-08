Supreme Court reserves judgement in former deputy minister Mukupe’s appeal

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

The Supreme Court has indefinitely reserved its judgement in a matter former deputy Finance minister, Terrence Mukupe was appealing against a High Court ruling dismissing his appeal against conviction and sentencing.

Mukupe was jointly convicted with Same Kapisoriso, Ngonidzaishe Mutsvene and Joseph Taderera.

The four are serving a three-year prison term after they were jailed for contravening section 174 (1) (e) of the Customs and Excise Act in November last year.

They filed an appeal which was thrown out by the High Court earlier this year.

Aggrieved, they approached the Supreme Court where their appeal was heard by a three-panel bench comprising Justices Hlekani Mwayera, Felistus Chatukuta and Nicholas Mathonsi.

Appearing for the state, witness Mabahudhi urged the court to dismiss the quartet’s appeal because their conviction was based on facts.

“They were facing fraud and contravention of the Customs Act and the court convicted them of the alternative charge. The facts of the matter were about importation.

“There was no prejudice suffered by all the appellants. The main charge of fraud consisted of the same facts, since there was nothing in terms of fraud they were supposed to be acquitted.

“After they drove to Chirundu, they went drinking and instead of going back to Zimra for their truck, they did not because they knew there was no journey since the tankers had water, not diesel. If they knew a journey was going to commence, they would have remained in Chirundu, but instead, they got drunk and went back to Harare,” Mabhaudhi said.

Their lawyer, Lewis Uriri said the State failed to prove its case and the lower courts erred by failing to appreciate his client’s defence.

“If you are found guilty of the alternative charge it means you’re not guilty of the main charge,” said Uriri.

Mukupe and his accomplices were convicted of smuggling 138,979 litres of diesel into the country in January 2017.

Prosecutors proved they connived to unlawfully import diesel without paying duty.

The four misrepresented that the diesel was going to be offloaded in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Pursuant to their plan, they replaced the diesel with water in Zimbabwe.

The matter came to light on 30 January 2017 when officials from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) intercepted the four tankers at Chirundu Border Post after detecting a suspicious detour using its electronic cargo tracking system, upon inspecting the trucks discovered that the trucks were now carrying water.

“In so doing, the accused persons prejudiced the State of revenue amounting to US$55,591,60,” NPA said.