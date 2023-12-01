Supreme Court throws out appeal by former opposition MPs challenging recalls

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators and senators recalled in October by the party’s self-imposed secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu had their appeal trashed by the Supreme Court.

The MPs and senators were recalled with Tshabangu citing they had ceased to be CCC members before they rushed to the High Court where their appeal was dismissed.

The High Court ruled that the group had failed to prove that they were still CCC members.

Their failure to cite CCC in their appeal also weighed against them.

Aggrieved, they noted an appeal at the Supreme Court but their case could not be heard after the court ruled that respondents were wrongly cited.

A bench chaired by Justice Joseph Musakwa found that the appeal was incorrectly filed because other critical parties were not cited in the appeals before striking them off the roll.

“It is common cause that the court aquo handed down a unitary judgement. Parties before the court aquo were supposed to be the same before this court as such the court agrees with Mr Uriri. The court is of the view that the notices of appeal are fatally defective. Consequently, there is no appeal before this court,” said Musakwa.

The MPs and senators had filed separate appeals before the Supreme Court.

This was despite that a unitary was handed down by the High Court.

The MPs did not cite senators in their application and on the other hand, the latter did not cite the lawmakers.

Advocate Lewis Uriri argued that this was a fatal technical error, an argument which was upheld by the court.

“At a case management meeting, all the parties consented to the consolidation of the applicants because the relief sought was similar. The effect is that the two matters became one so when judgement is rendered one may not undo the consolidation and appeal as if they are two different matters which is what the appellants have done.

Thabani Mpofu who was representing the MPs argued that “There is no rule of the court that is offended by the non-joinder of senators.”

Amanda Ndlovu representing the senators said they still have a chance to fight.

“What that means is to say go and correct that and the appellants still have an opportunity to refile their appeal in a manner which complies with the rules of this court,” she said.