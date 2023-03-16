Survey shows Mnangagwa most preferred presidential candidate at 75pc ahead of Chamisa’s 19pc

Spread This News

By capitalfm.co.ke

HARARE: A new opinion poll shows that Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mwanangagwa is the most preferred for another term in the upcoming elections.

Zimbabwe is set for General elections in July or August 2023 for the president and other elective posts.

The poll conducted by Pan African Forum Limited shows that Mnangagwa is enjoying a 75 percent popularity ahead of his closest challenger Nelson Chamisa who has a 19 percent popularity.

3,110 respondents took part in the study that was distributed proportionately to the voters register, according to Pan African Forum. There was a +/-2% margin of error at 95 percent confidence level.

The study also shows that majority at 98 percent of the registered voters “are very certain that they will vote in the next General Election.”

On party choices, the study shows that 69 percent of the respondents support Zanu PF while 27 percent are loyal to the CCC party.

“Looking at gender, Zanu PF has more supporters as compared to males. Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) has more male supporters as compared to females,” the study shows.

The study also sought to know from the respondents the major issues and challenges they want their new president should address.

Top on the list is unemployment at 60 percent, poverty at 55 percent, housing at 43 percent, corruption (42 percent), poor roads (23 percent), land disputes (19 percent), healthcare (18 percent), youth empowerment (10 percent) and electricity at 5 percent.

Ahead of the elections, main political parties and leaders have already started preparations in earnest with rallies and various campaign activities.

The main political parties in the election are Zanu PF which has been in power since independence in 1980 and Chamisa’s Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) which was formed recently.