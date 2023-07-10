Survey: Zanu PF will win Presidential poll if election held today

Spread This News

VOA

FINDINGS of a new Afrobarometer survey indicate that if presidential elections are to be held today, Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF would win.

The survey conducted by the Mass Public Opinion Institute, shows that Zanu PF would attract 35% of the vote compared to the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change’s 27%.

Zanu PF’s presidential candidate, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, will clash against CCC’s Nelson Chamisa in what could be a repeat of the 2018 poll, which ended in court. The Electoral Court declared Mnangagwa the winner of the presidential election but Chamisa never recognized him as a legitimately-elected Zimbabwean leader.

The same survey shows that 63% of Zimbabweans say they are interested in elections and will most likely vote in the August 23 polls.

At least 59% are expressed fear of becoming victims of political violence while the majority of people said Zimbabwe is going the wrong way under President Mnangagwa.