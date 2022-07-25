Susan Mutami lays more allegations on the first family; Mnangagwa still mum

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

AUSTRALIAN based, Susan Mutami, who last Friday accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of raping her when she was only 15, has added the first family practices witchcraft and kills, to her growing list of allegations.

Mutami, who made Zimbabweans eat out of her hand Friday when she went on Twitter to ‘reveal’ secrets she alleged to have kept to herself for almost two decades, accused Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia of killing one Caleb Chirenje.

Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba, indicated that he was at the heroes acre when reached for comment, but was not picking up calls after proceedings. He was part of those who laid to rest, late Harare provincial affairs minister, Oliver Chidawu Monday.

Mnangagwa, who presided over the event, did not address the matters that have arisen since Friday.

Mutami took to Twitter again Monday to add the new allegations that have divided opinion online.

“Apart from President Emmerson Mnangagwa raping young women, witchcraft is the order of the day in Mnangagwa and Auxillia’s house.

“Human parts are harvested from those that they would have murdered. Caleb Chirenje was murdered by these goons and most of their victims are thrown in Sebakwe River.

“You are being led by vampires and rapists. Mnangagwa is not fit to be a national leader. Who is going to protect the girl child? Munhu anoita harvest vana vechikoro. A lot of young girls are under siege from these powerful men in Zanu PF. Rapists should be in prison,” Mutami said.

She claimed Monday to have filed a report on Mnangagwa in Queensland, Australia where she lives.

Mutami, who also listed top government officials she has bedded, has added onto growing sentiments around factionalism within the ruling Zanu PF party.

Accusations of witchcraft were at one time laid on former Vice President Joice Mujuru before her expulsion from the party.