Suspect becomes star witness in killer cop Muvevi’s murder trial after languishing in jail for three months

Erica Jecha

THE State has withdrawn charges against Nyasha Eusen who was being held on allegations of killing one Nyarai Round in November last year after it emerged that the victim was shot dead by Jaison Muvevi, an ex-cop who is being currently held over 10 murder charges.

Eusen who has been languishing in jail since November 30 2022 will now be the key witness against Muvevi in the murder of Round.

The state confirmed this before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi Tuesday before the withdrawal of charges before plea was granted.

According to the State, Eusen was in company of Muvevi when he allegedly shot Round.

Eusen is expected back in court Wednesday as a star witness against Muvevi.

Muvevi was last week charged with four murder counts and two attempted murder charges.

This was after he fatally shot three people including a police officer, an apostolic sect leader and a a bartender in Wedza.

The fourth charge against him arose when police were conducting investigations.

Detectives found scan documents in his vehicle showing that he had been treated for elbow injuries.

The police checked and established that Muvevi indeed had a scar as has been narrated by Eusen before he was held as the suspect.

It is alleged that Muvevi shot Round in the head on November 19 last year killing him instantly.

Round was in company of Eusen who tried to run away but was captured and thrown into Muvevi’s vehicle.

It is alleged that Muvevi was in company of other two unidentified men.

They allegedly drove Eusen to Chitungwiza before he managed to escape.

He was unfortunately held as the suspect after the matter was reported.