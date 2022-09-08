Suspected cattle rustler arrested after a high speed chase with the police

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a cattle rustler who was among two other suspects who were intercepted by police while carrying three slaughtered beasts in a Honda CVR.

The other two suspects escaped following a high speed chase.

Addressing journalists in Bulawayo Wednesday, police Bulawayo spokesperson Adednico Ncube said police officers become suspicious of the vehicle and signaled the occupants to stop.

“Police officers from Bulawayo Central Drill Hall were on patrol enforcing traffic laws when they came across a Honda CRV with three occupants. The vehicle appeared loaded. The officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver fled leading to a high speed chase.

“When the occupants were cornered, two of them got out of the car and fled leading to the arrest of Mandlenkosi Sibanda (50) from Sibomvu area,” said the police spokesperson. 5 431

Upon further interrogation, the suspect admitted that he and his colleagues were part of a cattle rustlers syndicate that had been stealing livestock Shangani area.

“He admitted that he was one of the teams that had gone to Shangani area in a farm area and set some snails where they slaughtered three herds of cattle and phoned the owner of the vehicle who came around 12 midnight to collect the meat.

“Investigations were also conducted leading to the identification of the place where the cattle were slaughtered and the owner of the beasts has been identified as Khumbulani Ndlela, a farmer in Insiza ,” he said.

Ncube warned criminals that the police will not tolerate any form of criminality in the city.

“We want to commend our officers for a sterling job and warn would-be criminals that Bulawayo cannot and can never be a haven or the market for stolen goods,” he declared.

Last month chiefs and headmen in Matebeleland South petitioned the government over rampant theft of livestock in the province.

The traditional leaders also accused some police officers of being complicity in the livestock thefts.