Suspected CIOs Bomb Gukurahundi Plaques

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

SUSPECTED state security agents bombed Gukurahundi memorial plaques at the Bhalangwe mass graves site, Matabeleland South province, overnight Tuesday.

The plaques, aimed at remembering the victims, were erected by pressure group, Ibetshu Likazulu.

Its coordinator Mbuso Fuzwayo confirmed the development which follows similar destructions last year.

Fuzwayo said he received calls local villagers on Tuesday informing him of the incident.

“As I speak right now, I am in Bhalagwe. Unknown people used explosives to bomb the plaques. We have already made a formal report to the police,” Fuzwayo said.

There has been concern over theft and vandalism of Gukurahundi memorial plaques.

Suspected state security agents have been accused of stealing Gukurahundi memorial plaques erected by Ibetshu Likazulu in Silobela and Bhalagwe in memory of thousands of people who were killed during the atrocities.

The plaques were erected in memory of thousands of people killed by the North Korean trained Fifth Brigade in the Midlands and Matebeleland provinces just after independence.