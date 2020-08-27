Suspected Serial Rapist In Court For Raping 11 Women

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

A SUSPECTED serial rapist Gilbert Mugodi, 48, was Thursday brought to court facing eleven rape counts involving separate victims without using protection before ejaculating in their mouths and forcing them to swallow his semen.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Richard Ramaboa who remanded him in custody after advising him to approach the High Court for bail.

The State told the court, Mugodi also claimed to be a Satanist and on one occasion he allegedly took turns to rape a victim with his other three accomplices who are still on run.

He would pose as a taxi driver using a Toyota Raum registration number ABH 2877 before approaching unsuspecting victims.

One victim was allegedly raped near Boka Tobacco Auction floors after which he forced her to suck his manhood.

In another count, the complainant boarded Mugodi’s car at around 7 pm on May 23 this year from Highfields to Budiriro.

On the way, Mugodi told the complainant that he wanted to pick up a friend at Olivine Industries before they proceeded to Budiriro and she accepted as transport was scarce due to the lockdown.

When they arrived at Olivine Industries, Mugodi told the complainant he was a ‘Satanist’ and human trafficker, but on that day, he didn’t want to spill blood so she had to comply with what he was going to say.

Mugodi ordered her to remove her trousers before raping her. She pleaded with him to use protection but he refused. He also stole her US$25 before he dropped her near Mashwede Complex along High Glen road.

She reported the incident immediately.

On another day, the State alleges Mugodi was driving from Machipisa to Mufakose when he approached a woman whom she offered transport but went on to rape her along the way. He told the victim he felt sorry for her as some people wanted to kill her for ritual purposes.

On 11 August, the State at around 5 pm, the complainant was looking for transport at Mapuranga bus stop along High Glen Road to Chitungwiza when Mugodi approached her on foot, asking where she was going.

He was told him she travelling to Chitungwiza before he went to get a car, this time a Toyota Wish which had five other passengers. Three passengers disembarked before they got to Chitungwiza.

The complainant was left with Mugodi and another man who is currently at large, and they turned into Hopley Road and drove to Ushewokunze informal settlement where he parked the vehicle in a bushy area. Immediately, three men arrived wearing black red and green garments and carrying large clay pots.

Mugodi reportedly told the three men that he wanted to sacrifice the complainant and threatened to put her in the clay pot. Later, the four men later took turns to rape the complainant in the car and threatened to kill when she shouted for help.

After raping her, Mugodi searched her pockets before stealing US$550, and a mobile phone, and dragged her out of the car and driving off. She was helped by passers-by who called her father.

On August 23, the complainant’s mother discovered that her phone was being used on the social media platform, WhatsApp and the number was tracked leading to Mugodi’s arrest who was positively identified by the complainant.

Sebastian Mutizirwa prosecuted.