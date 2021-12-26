Suspected Soldier Shoots Dead Four In Kadoma

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

POLICE are investigating a case in which where four people were shot dead by a suspected soldier in Turf, Kadoma, Saturday, leaving three others seriously injured.

The shooting incident happened at Wanganui Shopping Centre at around 1800hrs.

According to a police statement Sunday: “The ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) is investigating a shooting incident which occurred at Wanganui Shopping Centre, Turf, Kadoma on December 25, 2021, at about 1800 hours., where four people were shot dead while three others were seriously injured after a misunderstanding.

“It is alleged that an unidentified suspect from Caviga Farm, Kwekwe who was drinking beer at the shopping centre was involved in a brawl with one of the victims before a mob joined in and pursued the suspect. The suspect fired shots in the air and eventually shot seven people.”

Sources who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com say the suspect in the shooting was a Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officer in uniform who was in the company of colleagues.

The suspect is alleged to be having an affair with a minor girl aged 15. The father of the girl later confronted the soldier over the affair.

A mob gathered intervene the forcing the soldier and his colleagues to flee from the shopping centre.

However, this led to an altercation.

The officer, sensing danger during the commotion fired two warning shots into the air, but the mob pursued him and in retaliation shot at the mob killing three on the spot.

One of the injured people died on the way to the hospital while three of the injured were taken to Chegutu Hospital.