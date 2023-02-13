Suspected thief uses share of US$17,500 loot to pay lobola

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

THREE Harare men were recently arraigned before the magistrate’s court after allegedly helping themselves to some US$17,500, abandoned by fleeing thieves they had intercepted.

Isaac Haruzive (32), Panashe Tsuro (20) and Tongai Chirimumbimba (27) appeared before provincial magistrate Dennis Mangosi and were remanded in custody for bail consideration.

It is the State’s case that on the 31st of January this year, and at around 10pm, there was a break in at a local club where a gang of three men including one Kuzivakwashe Ngwazha stole US$17,500.

They were however, stopped in their tracks by Haruzive and his co-accused, who attempted to intercept and effect a citizen’s arrest the robbers.

The gang of three fled the scene and left behind a box which contained the cash.

Haruzive and his co-accused then turned robbers themselves and reportedly shared the money between them.

Court heard that Haruzive took his share and spent it on buying building material, furniture and some household gadgets.

He also used some of the money to pay lobola to his in-laws.

Prosecutors said only US$634 was recovered.